A financial institution that was virtually unknown in the region until it won naming rights for the University of Idaho’s new basketball arena has opened a Moscow branch.
Idaho Central Credit Union now has a 5,956-square-foot location at 525 W. Third St., with two drive-through teller lanes and one lane with an automated teller machine. It is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
The branch is managed by Mark Kunz, who was assistant manager of ICCU’s Rexburg branch before being promoted. ICCU’s Moscow-based staff also includes Jenny Ford, business development officer, who most recently was the executive director of the Moscow Chamber of Commerce (see related story, page 2E).
Moscow is one of 41 branches of the Chubbock, Idaho-based credit union that has been on a steep growth curve in recent years as it gains more prominence in Idaho.
Its $10 million contribution to the university in 2018 that gave it naming rights to the arena was the largest in the histories of the credit union and school.
At the time, ICCU’s only north central Idaho branch was in Pierce. It had $3.5 billion in assets and 310,000 members, compared with more than $6 billion in assets and more than 400,000 members now, according to its website.
Its addition in Moscow has a number of special features, company spokeswoman Laura Smith said in an email.
“We have custom wood-and-epoxy river tables in the waiting area made by north Idaho artisans and a finish-grade structural wood ceiling as a homage to the wood industry,” Smith said.
It is also environmentally friendly.
“The high ceilings and tall windows allow for ample natural light, and the (heating, ventilation and air conditioning system) and the (light-emitting diode) lighting system is designed for maximum efficiency and low maintenance,” Smith said.
Executives at ICCU had hoped to be operating in Moscow sooner, but were delayed by some unanticipated “significant” contamination deep in the ground.
“We removed all contaminated soils to below the water line,” Smith said. “We continue to do groundwater sampling and testing to confirm the situation is completely corrected.”
The Moscow branch will not be the end of ICCU’s north central Idaho expansion. The financial institution has acquired vacant land in Lewiston near El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant.
“We are currently designing a branch for this site,” Smith said. “We don’t yet have a timeline to release on this branch yet.”
