Newspaper publisher joins Red Cross board

BOISE — Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News Editor and Publisher Nathan Alford has been named to the board of the American Red Cross of Greater Idaho.
Alford will serve a three-year term on the 25-member board that includes representatives from throughout Idaho. The board oversees all of the Red Cross’ operations in the state.
The Red Cross provides relief such as food, clothing and shelter to victims of disasters like house fires, wildfires and floods.
It also organizes blood drives and provides assistance to military members who are serving overseas, such as helping them attend funerals when relatives die in the United States.