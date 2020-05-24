MOSCOW — Stefan Yauchzee, 41, a longtime Latah County resident and University of Idaho graduate, recently opened Pour Co., a craft beer taproom and retail bottle shop next door to Stax sandwich shop here.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the craft beer bar is only open to curbside delivery and pickup. Patrons can also browse and purchase inside for takeout, said Yauchzee, 41.
Yauchzee hopes customers will be able to enjoy a beverage or two inside his business in Stage 3 — May 30 at the earliest — of Gov. Brad Little’s Idaho Rebounds plan.
Pour Co. will offer bar snacks in addition to alcohol when the taproom fully opens, and customers will be allowed to bring their own food inside, Yauchzee said.
Since area breweries are already selling local brews, Yauchzee said his focus is selling beer that customers will not find anywhere else.
While he offers some Northwest beer, he said he has beer from the United Kingdom, Germany and the eastern U.S. to name a few. He also has a limited wine selection.
He receives shipments almost daily from different distributors so his selection always fluctuates and he ensures his menu is updated on his website to reflect those changes, Yauchzee said.
Owning a business is a first for Yauchzee who came to the Palouse in 1999 as a University of Idaho student. He graduated in 2003 and decided to stick around.
He lived in Troy for a time but moved back to Moscow about seven years ago. He managed Potting Shed Creations in Troy before starting Pour Co. His wife, Kim Yauchzee, works at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories.
“It’s kind of been a dream the last five years to do something like this,” Yauchzee said.
The location, which is right off the eastern edge of the UI campus, is great because it is close to downtown, receives a lot of pedestrian traffic and food establishments are nearby for those who want to eat and grab a beer or two at his business, he said.
Customers can visit www.pourcompanymoscow.com to order and pick up their beverages curbside or inside the establishment at 402 W. Sixth St., No. 102, Yauchzee said. Customers can call or text (208) 596-4517 to arrange pickup.
Business hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Once it is open to inside seating, hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
“We just can’t wait to be (fully) up and running eventually and meet everybody,” Yauchzee said.
