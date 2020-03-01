New logo, campaign highlight Washington’s growing wine industry

A new logo from Washington Wine this month comes just as the organization prepares for a huge campaign around Taste Washington Wine Month.
The logo that came out on social media channels just a little more than a week ago replaces the one from 2004 for the agency that represents every licensed winery and wine grape grower in Washington state.
“The goal of our new logo is to represent every winery and vineyard in the state while giving them space for their own personalities to shine through in individual logos. We love the sophisticated, clean design and the subtle way it provides a sense of place for Washington wine country,” Washington Wine President Steve Warner said in a news release.
The logo incorporates the 46th parallel, which is essentially the southern border of the wine region.
The release comes on the verge of Taste Washington Wine Month, when the organization also plans a large advertising campaign to generate about 10 million impressions throughout March.
More than 500 wineries, restaurants, hotels and retailers will host special events and promotions, the announcement said. Washington Wine will share and boost those on social media to raise excitement and increase the collective impact. It will also run a monthlong digital series featuring the voices of the industry on what makes Washington unusual.
That effort will build to the 23rd annual Taste Washington, scheduled for March 19-22 in Seattle as a showcase of the state’s wine and culinary offerings.