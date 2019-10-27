MOSCOW — A new eye care clinic is open on the north end of town.
Dr. Enjoli Cooke, 37, opened Inland Eye Care, at 212 Rodeo Drive, Suite 410 on Oct. 14.
Cooke, a six-year resident of Pullman, said she worked 4½ years as an optometrist at a Lewiston office and has practiced at a Clarkston clinic since May. She said she will continue to work part time at the Clarkston business for a short period while offering services at her new Palouse clinic.
Cooke was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in southern Maryland, according to the business’ website. She graduated from St. John’s College in Annapolis, Md., in 2004 with a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts and spent two years completing a post-baccalaureate research fellowship at the National Eye Institute of the National Institutes of Health.
She graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry at Salus University in Philadelphia in 2013 with honors in primary care and low vision.
Cooke said her love of the Palouse and its kind residents helped convince her to open her own practice in Moscow.
“People are invested in maintaining a good, positive community and also, you know, I’ve been practicing in the L-C Valley for so long and it was time to come back home to work,” Cooke said.
She said she also wanted to open her own business to “bring heart back to health care” after witnessing medical professionals exploiting patients.
“It’s a business, but it should not be at the expense of exploiting patients,” Cooke said.
She said many physicians will pick up a prescription pad before speaking to patients about their diets and other health habits. Cooke said she loves speaking to patients about nutrition and even has a handout called “Cooking with Dr. Cooke,” which contains meals based on six primary nutrients that benefit eye health.
Inland Eye Care provides comprehensive eye care services, surgical co-management, full contact lens services and a selection of designer frames and precision lenses, according to its website.
Cooke said her practice will soon offer low-vision services, a branch of optometry in which she said specialized magnifiers, digital devices or special glasses could be used. She said no clinic in the Quad Cities offers low-vision services.
Inland Eye Care offers same-day appointments and Cooke said she is on-call 24/7.
Call (208) 874-0020 for an appointment. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
