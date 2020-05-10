Taylor Rudd has been named chief operating officer of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
As COO, Rudd will provide administrative direction for operations, including implementing new policies and recommending improvements to hospital facilities.
It’s not clear if his role is a new position or if he is replacing someone who no longer works there. St. Joe’s spokeswoman Samantha Skinner declined to comment for this story.
This is at least the second major administrative change at St. Joe’s this year. Earlier this year, Tim Trottier became the CEO of the hospital, which is a part of LifePoint Health, a network of hospitals and other medical facilities based in Brentwood, Tenn.
Before taking the position at St. Joe’s, Rudd was director of hospital operations for St. Joseph Health, Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, Calif., where he was an administrator for five years.
In Napa, Rudd was a member of the executive management team and responsible for overseeing daily operations of the 208-bed facility, which similar to St. Joe’s is also a Level III trauma center.
Rudd holds a master’s of science in health administration and a master’s of business administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He also earned a bachelor’s degree in health science with an emphasis in public health from Brigham Young University — Idaho in Rexburg.