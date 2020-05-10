A new branch of Lewis Clark Credit Union will soon be taking shape at one of the Lewiston Orchards’ busiest corridors.
The financial institution plans to break ground this week on the single-story building in the 600 block of Bryden Avenue and finish no later than March, said LCCU’s CEO Trisha Baker.
“That will expand our space and offer room for future growth,” Baker said.
The building will house a 2,000-square-foot branch and all but one of the credit union’s administrators in an additional 7,000 square feet.
They are now split between a location on 17th Street near the Lewiston Mall and another one near Lewiston’s post office, which will consolidate with the Orchards office once it is completed. LCCU’s other locations are in Clarkston, Orofino and Pomeroy.
The new branch will offer all of LCCU’s products, including checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, car, boat and home loans and home equity loans.
The structure will have a staff training room that can be reserved by civic groups for meetings. There is room on the property for a 2,000-square-foot addition.
The project is starting following five years where LCCU’s market share has been increasing, with its assets rising from $50 million to $140 million, Baker said.
Part of that came through its merger with Clearwater Credit Union, but most of it has been by adding members.
Founded in 1939 by teachers of the Lewiston and Clarkston school districts and employees of Lewis-Clark State College, LCCU can now serve anyone who lives, works, attends school, volunteers or worships in north central Idaho and all of Washington.
In certain instances, it fills needs not met by traditional banks.
It has a partnership with a not-for-profit group called Green Path that provides free financial counseling to help members with goals such as buying homes or reducing credit card debt.
It also opened a branch in Pomeroy, after the Bank of Whitman closed in the small, rural town.
“We get to change our members’ lives every day by helping them with their financial success,” Baker said.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.