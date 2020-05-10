A former partner at a global firm is joining the board of directors at Clearwater Paper this week.
Ann Nelson’s first day on the board will coincide with the company’s annual shareholder meeting Wednesday. She is replacing Linda Massman, 53, who retired March 31 after being president and CEO of Clearwater Paper since 2013.
Nelson retired from KPMG, where she was a lead audit partner from 1994 until 2019. During her time at KPMG, she worked on projects involving global publicly traded companies, including those in transportation, retail, pulp, paper, packaging and timberlands.
Nelson will receive an annual retainer of $70,000 plus additional compensation, including fees for belonging to committees of the board or serving as chairwoman of those committees.
Other members are Clearwater Paper President and CEO Arsen Kitch; retired Chevron executive Joe Laymon, 67; Neenah President and CEO John O’Donnell, 59; H.B. Fuller Company Executive Vice President and CFO John Corkrean, 54; former ConAgra Foods consultant Kevin Hunt, 68; Jitasa Chairman Alexander Toeldte, 60; and retired Precision Castparts Corp. executive William D. Larsson, 74.
Neenah is a producer of specialty papers. Jitasa is a privately held provider of financial services for nonprofit organizations. H.B. Fuller manufactures adhesives, sealants and chemicals. Castparts makes aircraft components.