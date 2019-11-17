BILLINGS, Mont. — The head of Montana’s Public Service Commission says he didn’t intentionally hide from the public the panel’s approval of a $6.5 million rate hike for NorthWestern Energy customers.
The Billings Gazette reported Friday that chairman Brad Johnson said it was an error not to include the rate hike in a press release about an Oct. 30 commission meeting in which the decision was made.
A Nov. 1 news release gave a status update on the NorthWestern rate case, saying a deadline for the final order had been extended. The rate hike is part of a settlement involving NorthWestern and several customer groups that intervened in the utility’s proposal to raise rates by $34.8 million a year.