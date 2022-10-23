I turned to second-hand clothing out of happy necessity.
After shedding more than 50 pounds, few of my pants, skirts and shorts fit. My weight loss coincided with the departure of Macy’s, J.C. Penney and Shopko from Lewiston. They were the retailers I had depended on for decades to furnish the staples of my wardrobe.
I did a little online shopping and was frustrated by the cost, poor quality, general ugliness of what was available and difficulty in predicting my size.
Almost out of desperation, I stopped at a thrift store. I left with an Eddie Bauer plaid shirt, blue corduroy pants, a floral top and a salmon Lands’ End cardigan, all for around $30.
I was hooked.
Since then, I have replenished my closet with previously owned pieces from companies such as Columbia, Banana Republic, Talbots and Loft, as well as several items from lesser-known brands that still had the tags.
I’ve successfully experimented with styles I wouldn’t have had the courage to try if I had been paying full price.
As I write this, I am wearing black pants, a red sweater with an argyle pattern, black clogs from Born and a necklace with a metal medallion. Everything, including the shoes, is second hand and cost no more than $35.
Here are my tips:
The perks: It’s dramatically less expensive than buying new clothing. With a careful eye, the quality can be as good or better than new. The condition of an item in a second-hand store is a good indicator of how it will weather future washes.
It’s environmentally friendly. It conserves space in landfills as well as important resources like water used in clothing production.
The pitfalls: Like fishing, it takes patience. What any second-hand store carries is difficult to predict. Locating gems has involved hours of hunting through vast amounts of inventory to find styles in my size that match up with my taste and needs.
It starts at home: Hand-me-downs within a household are even more affordable than thrift store finds. They’re free. My daughter and I wear the same shoe size. She is always gracious enough to let me raid her charity pile before it leaves the house.
Do your due diligence: I try on everything before buying. It’s a great way to spot stains and tears that I missed on the rack. And similar to shopping at the mall, it’s not worth spending a penny on anything that doesn’t flatter my shape and complexion. I keep my smartphone handy, Googling brands as I shop. I was hesitating about paying around $12 for the Born shoes in pristine condition that I am wearing now until I realized they would retail for around $100 new.
Bargains within bargains: Idaho Youth Ranch has a customer loyalty program that provides $15 discounts for every 1,500 points accumulated. The last two pairs of pants I bought cost less than $5 through Goodwill’s tag discount. Items are half price if the tags are a certain color that changes each week.
Some second-hand stores have sale racks. One of my favorite sweaters is a Polo brand pink cable knit from the sale rack of Grateful Threads in downtown Lewiston.
Make a list: Everything is so reasonably priced, it’s easy to spend too much. Adhering to my list has prevented me from buying things such as a like-new Talbots pink wool blazer. Even though it was only about $10, too many of those impulse purchases can add up over time.