Second-hand clothes shopping can equal big savings

All of these outfits cost $35 or less, including the shoes. Every item was purchased at a second hand store or was a hand-me-down.

 August Frank/Tribune

I turned to second-hand clothing out of happy necessity.

After shedding more than 50 pounds, few of my pants, skirts and shorts fit. My weight loss coincided with the departure of Macy’s, J.C. Penney and Shopko from Lewiston. They were the retailers I had depended on for decades to furnish the staples of my wardrobe.

