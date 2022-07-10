Editor’s note: This is one in a series of intermittent columns by Business Editor Elaine Williams about how to save money.
It was a sunny spring day and I was in my front yard weeding a favorite flower garden.
My cellphone was playing the audio book “Good Company,” a bittersweet, relatable family drama by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney.
I liked her first novel, “The Nest,” so much that I had broken my rule about never reading or listening to more than one book by the same author.
What made the time outside even better was that I hadn’t paid a dime to listen to the audio book. The Lewiston City Library and many others allow cardholders to borrow audio and electronic books for free through apps that can be downloaded on cellphones, tablets and other electronic devices.
The one I use from the Lewiston City Library is called Libby. It’s user-friendly and has convenient features such as ones that track what you’ve borrowed and allow you to put holds on popular titles.
This service has been life changing for me, saving hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars over the years.
To explain, I need to backtrack a bit. My two siblings are 8 and 10 years older than me. When I was a kid, I would hang out with my mother when she drove them to music lessons, sports practices and other activities.
In between those stops, we frequently visited libraries, with my mom picking up the mysteries she loved. She always made sure I had enough time to browse and find something I really liked so I could read to break the monotony if we had to wait.
That great habit followed me into adulthood, but the library fines I accumulated negated the savings. I can be a slow reader and hate to return a book before I’m finished.
So I started buying books instead, figuring that unlike paying fines, I would at least have something tangible to keep when I was done.
Did I mention, I love to read? It was easy for me to spend $50 or more on books in a month, even using strategies such as buying used books or shopping sales.
Which is why the advent of electronic borrowing was such a revelation. Electronic materials return automatically when they’re due, so there are no fines. If no one is waiting for the book you were enjoying, you can borrow it again without leaving your house.
It also has made it possible for me to experience even more great literature and pieces of nonfiction.
It’s not uncommon for me to be working my way through three books at once. One is usually in hardcover (right now it’s “War and Peace”), often left over from the still-tall stack of books I acquired over the years.
I always have something on audio (presently “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead). It’s a format I didn’t previously use because, especially in the days before monthly subscriptions, I chose not to afford it.
The stories turn solo, mundane tasks like long-distance driving, dusting furniture and washing cabinet fronts into joys.
In addition, although not at the moment, I often have an electronic book I’m working on, too, just for the convenience of being able to read a couple of pages when I have a few empty minutes and my cellphone is handy.
One of the only challenges to this freebie is that the most popular books usually have long wait lists. But even that has turned out to be a benefit, forcing me to search harder and consider more options.
I’ve listened to classics like Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women” that I probably would have never taken the time to plow through.
My go-tos are historic fiction and memoirs. But I am beginning to get out of my rut and explore science fiction and fantasy with books like “Good Omens” by Terry Pratchett and “Neil Gaiman. The authors teamed up for a smart, hilarious account of an angel and a demon who are preparing for Rapture.
I’ve even stumbled on gems I didn’t know existed in my favorite genres like “In the Weeds.” It’s a memoir by Tom Vitale about his time working for Anthony Bourdain, a now-deceased celebrity chef, as they traveled to some of the most obscure places in the world.
And I’m checking out books from the library again, frequently to enhance my online experience. As I was listening to Walter Isaacson’s biography of Leonardo da Vinci, I took out the hardcover edition to see the works of art discussed in the book.
When my loan on Amor Towles’ “A Gentleman in Moscow” expired before I was done, I borrowed a hard copy to finish.
And the library has what is, for me, the ultimate incentive to return books when they are due: Failure to do so cuts off access to Libby.
