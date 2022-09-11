Step 4. After the board is centered on the cross bars, it can be secured with straps. Let the clip hang down, then toss one strap across to the other side. Slide the strap underneath, then toss it back.
Start by leaning your paddleboard up against the side of your car as it is in this picture.
August Frank/Tribune
Step 2. Lift your board, so the top of the board is against the top of the car.
August Frank/Tribune
Step 3. Lift your board, so the top of the board is against the top of the car. Then slide it onto the crossbars.
August Frank/Tribune
Step 4. After the board is centered on the cross bars, it can be secured with straps. Let the clip hang down, then toss one strap across to the other side. Slide the strap underneath, then toss it back.
August Frank/Tribune
Step 5 Secure the straps as shown in these pictures.
August Frank/Tribune
Step 6. Be sure the straps are cinched tight. Repeat the same thing on the second cross bar.
August Frank/Tribune
Step 7 Wear a life jacket. Bring a whistle to summon help in emergencies and water in a container that can be attached to a vessel to prevent heat stroke.
August Frank/Tribune
Step 8. This is how it should look after the straps are cinched. Wrap the straps around the crossbars before driving.
Escapes to the water on 100-degree days, close encounters with wildlife and breathtaking, previously unseen views in familiar places became part of my everyday when I purchased a paddleboard.
Finding an easy, inexpensive way to haul my paddleboard solo made those experiences even more accessible.
All it takes with this method my friends showed me is a vehicle with cross bars and two straps from Moscow’s Northwest River Supplies.
A pair of 15-foot straps sell for about $15, a fraction of the cost of racks, which run hundreds of dollars, sometimes costing more than a paddleboard or kayak.
My paddleboard has traveled hundreds of miles secured in this manner, on highways over mountain passes and on the interstate. Once, I even carried it to Canada. I’ve done all of this without ever having a vessel fall off a vehicle.
Loading takes 15 minutes or less after the first few times.
It starts by centering the vessel on top of the cross bars. (See accompanying pictures on Page 2E.) If it’s a kayak, it should be placed upside down. If it’s a paddleboard, the fin should be pointed toward the sky.
It’s possible to carry two paddleboards this way, using a yoga mat in between as a cushion, and putting the longer paddleboard on the bottom.
After that, the vessel or vessels are secured with straps, opening the possibility for any number of budget-friendly adventures.
I purchase Idaho’s annual parks pass every year for $10 and am constantly finding new places where I can launch without paying more.
I’ve paddled at Hells Gate, Winchester, Freeman Creek and Heyburn state parks. I’ve explored Beauty Bay near Coeur d’Alene starting from Higgens Point Boat Launch.
Every time I go, I wear a life jacket and I’m getting better about remembering to bring a whistle, not just because of the possibility of paying fines for not having that gear.
Even in calm water, accidents can happen quickly. A few years ago, I was paddling at Winchester in the spring with my pug, Georgie, when he walked off the board into the lake.
He was in a life jacket and so was I. I laid down on my board and scooped him up without incident, but I often think of how dangerous that situation could have gotten. Had I fallen into the frigid water from my board, I might have drowned.
Whistles are an excellent way to summon help in emergencies. Unlike cellphones, they work even if they’re drenched in water.
I’ve never had to use mine yet. But it gives me peace of mind to have a tool to help me stay safe, something that’s essential for one of the best parts of adventures — the opportunity to repeat them.