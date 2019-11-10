Two Lewiston-Clarkston Valley firms are teaming up to educate college students, and others who are interested, about how to manage money.
Summit Funding and the Clearwater Group Morgan Stanley Wealth Management are offering “Money Wise: The Basics of Personal Finance” at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Williams Conference Center at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
Speakers Laynie Moser, a senior mortgage loan specialist at Summit Funding, and Eric Justis, financial adviser at the Clearwater Group Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, will cover financial independence, credit scores, home ownership and loans at the free event.