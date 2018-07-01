Mattoon wins award for Valley Vision work

Retiring Valley Vision executive director Doug Mattoon won the Bob Potter award from Inland Northwest Partners, a Spokane-area based economic development organization.
Mattoon, who retired Friday, was with Valley Vision, a not-for-profit economic development group, for about eight years. He is being replaced by Karl Dye, the former director of corporate relations for Idaho PTECH in Sandpoint.
Mattoon was instrumental in efforts to win temporary tax breaks for capital investments at Clearwater Paper and Vista Outdoor that helped preserve more than 2,000 jobs.
Potter, who is now deceased, helped more than 75 companies relocate to north Idaho and eastern Washington.