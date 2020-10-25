Businesses in Lewiston’s Mall 21 are looking to relocate in a year or two, after the 21st Street property was purchased by Ryan Rogers for an expansion of his company’s adjacent Subaru dealership.
The shopping complex, which was owned by Tony Copeland before the sale, will remain as it is for about one year, and then work will begin on the plans for the addition, said Rogers, an owner of Rogers Motors.
Increasing room at the dealership, he said, is necessary to better serve customers.
“Subaru is one of the fastest-growing brands in America,” he said.
Mall 21 tenants are preparing for the future in light of the building’s sale last month. At least two, Becky’s Fabrics and Complete Fitness, are moving. Some already have left or haven’t decided what to do.
The strength of business at His Story Christian Gift Center through the holiday season will determine the future of the store, said John Kirschman, an owner.
In the last two or three years, sales have softened because people are reading less, and many of those who continue to read prefer electronic books or are listening to audio books, Kirschman said.
Plus more people are shopping online. That trend accelerated during the March, April and May coronavirus quarantine, decreasing business by as much as 75 percent, even though Kirschman filled orders by mail and curbside. Business rallied in the summer, with August and September being better than those months in 2019.
What he’s wrestling with now is if His Story is financially healthy enough to survive a move.
“(When you) relocate, you have a sales loss because people can’t (find) it,” he said.
Kodiak Coffee, next door to His Story, closed indefinitely in July, before Mall 21 was sold. Issues the business faced, such as not having a drive-through window, were aggravated by the two-month coronavirus shutdown, according to a Facebook post from the business explaining its decision.
Most coffee shops use the higher sales volume at the drive-through window to help carry the cost of sit-down areas, according to the post.
“We analyzed our expenses and made adjustments along the way — trying to find the sweet spot where (expenses) and income balance,” according to the post. “However we cannot afford to continue as we have.”
The business had an opportunity to purchase a drive-through stand, but needed a place to put it that had adequate space for vehicles to wait in line and where it wouldn’t be in competition with similar businesses.
Kodiak Coffee also was interested in buildings that could be remodeled to have a drive-through window, but had already determined a coffee hut in front of Vig’s Health Food or the former Pita Pit building, both on 16th Avenue in Lewiston, weren’t options, according to the post.
An attempt last week by the Tribune to reach the owners wasn’t successful.
Two other tenants, Becky’s Fabrics and Complete Fitness, are looking for new locations.
A dealer for Bernina, Janome and Elna sewing machines, Becky’s Fabrics has been at Mall 21 since 2003, said its an owner, Emily Gottschalk, in an email.
“We have great visibility from 21st Street, and the building is nice,” Gottschalk said. “Mall 21 is centrally located.”
A few doors down, Travis Walker, the owner of Complete Fitness, also is seeking a new venue for his gym.
Visibility isn’t a necessity for Walker, since he gets most of his clients through referrals. But, like Becky’s, he would like to find somewhere that has the same relatively quick access for customers from Clarkston as well as the Orchards and Normal Hill in Lewiston.
Aside from that, he just needs a large empty room at a reasonable price, with bathrooms and preferably a shower.
“I’m pretty simple,” he said. “I don’t need anything fancy.”
One option that isn’t available for any tenant is staying, no matter how much they like the amenities Mall 21 offers, Kirschman said.
“A change is coming,” he said. “At some point, the Subaru footprint will be expanded.”
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.