Lyons is honored as an Idaho Rural Health Hero

An employee of Public Health — Idaho North Central District was one of six professionals in the state to receive an Idaho Rural Health Hero award.
Joyce Lyons, rural crisis center network project manager, was honored for starting the Idaho Rural Crisis Center Network in north central Idaho.
The network consists of centers in Lewiston, Moscow and Orofino that provide mental health care to prevent emergency room visits, psychiatric hospitalizations and incarcerations.
“(Lyons) works hard to build relationships that cross professional boundaries to establish a community … that fosters creative approaches and unique systems of care,” according to a news release about the honor.
The Idaho Rural Health Association is a nonprofit group that provides leadership on rural health issues through advocacy, communication, education and collaboration.