It was Black Friday, and I was lucky enough to have the day off. Instead of braving the crowds at larger retailers, I headed to downtown Lewiston.
The outing validated the rhetoric about the big benefits of shopping small. It was easy and fun to find high-quality, budget-friendly gifts at independent stores.
Plus, I had the satisfaction of knowing my money was staying in the community to support friends and family members.
The experience confirmed an idea I already had for a story that would highlight 10 gifts sold at local retailers that cost $10 or less.
$4 greeting cards by artist Julene Ewert at Blue Lantern Coffee House. It doesn’t get any more local than this. Ewert, who was raised in Troy, lives in Moscow and met her husband at the Blue Lantern when it was Blackbird Java. The cards, signed by the artist, are so inexpensive they come in well under the $10 mark when they are placed in a big box store frame ($1.50).
$4 magnets designed by Jaymee Laws, a Lewiston artist, at Art Uncorked in Lewiston. Some are inspirational, like one with an Emily Dickinson quote: “If I can stop one heart from breaking, I shall not live in vain.” Others depict scenes from the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
$4 camisoles at STB Boutique in Lewiston. What’s underneath does matter. The store carries camisoles in a variety of colors and sizes with adjustable spaghetti straps. As a bonus, they have a little extra length, which makes it easier to avoid wardrobe malfunctions.
$4.99 hand sanitizer by Lanikai, a Hawaiian company, at Postal & Copy + in Clarkston. Natural ingredients are used in the 2-ounce hand sanitizers that come in scents such as plumeria and island rain.
$5.99 five-piece Craftsman screwdriver sets at Erb’s Ace Hardware in Lewiston. No household, however small, is complete without basic tools. The set would be a great gift for a new recreational vehicle owner or someone who just moved into a college dorm room or first apartment.
$7.99 Gonzo pet sponge at Mac’s Vacs in Lewiston. This practical gift would be appreciated by cat and dog owners. The cleaning tool helps remove pet hair from upholstery on car seats, sofas and chairs. It’s especially handy on outdoor adventures such as hiking and camping excursions when a vacuum isn’t available.
$9.99 Melissa & Doug wooden stamp set at Hells Canyon Pharmacy in Lewiston. The Melissa & Doug brand has been around for decades and for good reason. The sturdy, throwback toys help children develop creativity in an age when technology is seeping into almost every crevice of everyday life. The pharmacy’s selection for $10 or less also includes craft kits and puzzles.
$10 gift certificate to Headmasters School of Hair Design in Lewiston. This present goes a lot farther than you might think. Manicures and express pedicures are only $10 at Headmasters. A shampoo and haircut is just $9. Plus there are the added good vibes of helping a student learn.
$10 gift certificate at Hot Shot Espresso, Blue Lantern, Java Stop, Kodiak Coffee, Dutch Bros., River City Espresso, Kenzie’s Koffee, Kate’s Cup of Joe or Cafe La Tay’s. Let the recipient of this gift decide if they are nice or naughty. Ten dollars is enough to buy two beverages at these places, one for the gift recipient and a second to share with someone else, especially if their orders are small and basic. But since it’s a gift, it might be the excuse someone needs to indulge in a single decadent drink with extra espresso and flavor shots.
$10 (and less) blown glass ornaments from Old World Christmas in Spokane at the Diamond Shop in Lewiston. These decorations are made in a variety of shapes such as dogs, sandwich cookies, golf balls and hot sauce bottles and look as if they cost much more than $10.
