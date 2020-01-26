Liberty Lake accounting firm expands in Clarkston

Stauffer & Associates PLLC, a Liberty Lake accounting firm, has opened an office at 922 Sixth St. in Clarkston.
Jeff Uptmor, an owner and managing partner of the business, will split his time between the two locations.
A certified public accountant and certified management accountant, Uptmor has 30 years of experience helping clients with needs such as preparing tax returns and doing financial reports.
The office will also be staffed by Sandy Wallace and Andria Frye. Wallace, a certified public accountant and tax manager, will be full time in Clarkston. She is a lifelong Lewiston resident with 30 years of experience in public accounting.
Frye is a Clarkston High School and Washington State University graduate, and a certified public accountant. Like Uptmor, she will work in both offices.
The telephone number of Stauffer & Associates in Clarkston is (509) 344-3200.