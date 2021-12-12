Lewiston manufacturer names executive to position

Clearwater Paper is promoting one of its executives to fill a position in its consumer products division.
Michael Urlick will become senior vice president and general manager of the consumer products division in Spokane on Jan. 1. He is replacing Joanne Shufelt, who is retiring from Clearwater Paper next year.
Urlick joined Clearwater Paper in 2013 and is vice president of sales and marketing for the consumer products division.
“(Urlick) has been an integral part of the consumer products business and has developed a deep understanding of our tissue customers and operations,” said Clearwater Paper CEO and President Arsen Kitch in a news release.
Consumer products is one of two divisions at Clearwater Paper. It produces private label toilet paper, paper towels, paper napkins and facial tissue sold at supermarkets and other retailers at mills in Lewiston, Las Vegas and Shelby, N.C.
Its other division manufactures bleached paperboard used for packaging, paper dishes and paper containers.
Nez Perce Tribal member Tai Simpson earns honor
Tai Simpson, director of social change at the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence, has been named to the 2021 class of the Native American 40 Under 40 list, compiled by the National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development.
The annual honors recognize 40 American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian leaders under the age of 40 for their leadership, initiative and dedication in making contri-butions to businesses and communities, according to a news release from the National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development.
Last year, Simpson, a member of the Nez Perce Tribe, was honored as the young leader of the year by the Boise Young Professionals organization.
Simpson co-founded the Indigenous Idaho Alliance almost 10 years ago. That group co-wrote a resolution that passed in the Idaho Legislature last year. The resolution earmarked $30,000 for research and created May 5 as a day of awareness.
She serves on the missing and murdered indigenous people subcommittee, which is part of the Idaho Criminal Justice Commission.
A graduate of Boise State University, Simpson held a number of positions before taking the job at the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence. Previously, she was a cust-omer service representative and county secretary for Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. of Idaho in Orofino; special events and office manager for Barbacoa in Boise; and sales and executive administrator for Fusion Magazine in Boise.
Numbers report finds Port of Lewiston making progress
An audit of the Port of Lewiston for the fiscal year ending June 30 shows the port’s financial position got stronger.
The port had a loss of $6,677 for operations including its warehouse, rental properties and its dock, its only asset dependent on river access.
This year’s annual loss for operations was one of the smallest since the port began experiencing operating losses in fiscal year 2012, when the loss was $92,435. The largest annual operating loss was $501,234 in fiscal year 2016, just after container shipping between Lewiston and Portland was suspended in 2015.
The small loss in the most recent fiscal year was because of $200,000 earned from a project where components for a wind energy project were unloaded at the port, said Port Manager David Doeringsfeld.
The 126 blades and 168 wind tower sections were barged from the Port of Longview up the Snake and Columbia rivers and transferred to trucks in Lewiston that took them to Alberta, Canada.
The port also gained ground in two other areas. The port’s overall net income was $909,089 counting sales taxes, property taxes and $404,228 in profits from a land sale for an expansion of a FedEx small package distribution center in North Lewiston near the Nez Perce County Jail.
And the port’s net position climbed from $25.7 million in fiscal year 2020 to $26.6 million in its most recent fiscal year. That number includes the port’s savings and capital assets.
Hospital CEO search will involve community members including Schweitzer
PULLMAN — Edmund O. Schweitzer III is among those named to a selection committee that will help the board of Pullman Regional Hospital pick its next CEO.
Schweitzer, the founder, president and chief technology officer of SEL, the region’s largest private employer, will serve on the committee that will screen applicants, gather feedback during candidate forums and present a final report to the board.
The area’s largest employer, Washington State University, is represented on the committee too by Daryll DeWald, the school’s vice president and chancellor for health services.
The hospital is seeking a new CEO to replace Scott Adams, who is retiring in December 2022 and will serve in an advisory role for six months after he leaves the position.
The chairperson of the committee is Tricia Grantham, vice president of the hospital board and a retired medical social worker.
The committee also includes Pullman Regional Hospital physicians Dr. Stephen Hall, Dr. Ed Tingstad and Dr. Peter Mikkelsen. They are joined by hospital board members; the board’s president, Jeff Elbracht, who is director of facilities and finance for university recreation at WSU;
and the board’s secretary, Sandra O’Keefe, an oncology nurse at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
Adams, nine hospital employees and three hospital foundation board members have also been named to the committee.
The other Pullman Regional Hospital employees are Bernadette Berney, chief human resources officer; Caitlin Carl, a registered nurse; Jeannie Eylar, chief clinical officer; Steve Febus, CFO; Tyne Gray, assistant director of therapy; Ed Harrich, a registered nurse and director of surgery; Andrew Knecht, staff member in the materials department; Jennifer Matera, laboratory director; and Shauna Patrick, controller for fiscal services.
The foundation board members are Karlene Beaumont, a retired SEL executive, Adrian Green, associate financial representative with Northwestern Mutual and Pat Wright, a Pullman City Council member.
Lung cancer drug trial in Spokane seeks participants
SPOKANE — Cancer Care Northwest is one of 12 cancer centers nationwide enrolling patients in a new clinical trial for patients with early-stage, non-small cell lung cancer.
The goal of the phase one and two clinical research study is to find out if giving an investigational drug called GC4711, or rucosopasem, to patients with that kind of illness undergoing stereotactic body radiotherapy can limit radiation-induced lung injury and improve cancer control, according to a news release from Cancer Care Northwest in Spokane.
Rucosopasem is given through a vein infusion with the potential of making radiation more powerful in killing tumor cells, while helping normal cells better recover from radiation, according to the news release.
Some patients in the study will receive radiation and a placebo, while others will be given radiation and rucosopasem.
Patients participating in the trial must be men or women who are at least 18 years old, diagnosed with early-stage, non-small cell lung cancer and have a treatment plan that includes stereotactic body radiotherapy.
Volunteers who qualify will receive five treatments of stereotactic body radiotherapy during a 10-day period, as well as rucosopasem or a placebo. The rucosopasem or placebo will be administered by vein in a treatment that takes about 15 minutes.
The study is one of a number of advanced clinical trials underway at Cancer Care Northwest. Additional information is available at cancercarenorthwest.com/clinical-research.
Fundraiser set this week for Clarkston hospital
The Tri-State Memorial Hospital Foundation in Clarkston will have a Mediathon Fundraiser from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for its three-story, 54,397-square-foot inpatient and dietary wing.
The addition will have six intensive care unit rooms on the main floor along with a laboratory, admissions area, cafe and bistro and gift shop. Its second floor will house 19 single-occupancy inpatient rooms for people admitted through the emergency department or after surgeries, as well as four observation units.
Donations can be made by calling (509) 758-4902 or at expandthedream.org. An anonymous donor is matching all contributions made Wednesday up to $30,000.
The Tribune wants to hear about what's happening at your business. Send your news to ewilliam@lmtribune.com. Please put "Biz Bits" in the subject line.