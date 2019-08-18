An owner and founder of Lewiston-based rifle manufacturer Seekins Precision has left the company to pursue her own ventures.
Katie Seekins sold her ownership stake in the business at the end of July and no longer works there; company cofounder Glen Seekins is now the sole owner.
Katie Seekins said the change will give her time to develop Ruby Properties, a real estate business.
Seekins began about 15 years ago as a home-based company that made rifle scope rings designed by Glen Seekins. It grew into a manufacturer of rifles and rifle parts with 50 employees at its 25,000-square-foot manufacturing site near the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.
The couple divorced earlier this year, but continued to run the company together. His focus is product development, and she handled accounting, financial planning, insurance and personnel. Her duties have been assigned to other Seekins employees.