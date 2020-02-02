Lewis Clark Association of Realtors picks officers

Wendy Price

Wendy Price, owner and broker of Century 21 Price Right in Lewiston, will serve as the president of the Lewis Clark Association of Realtors this year.

The president-elect of the organization is Becka Picchena, an owner and associate broker of River Cities Real Estate in Lewiston.

Debbie Lee, owner/broker of Assist 2 Sell Discovery Real Estate in Lewiston, is serving as secretary, and Dick White, an owner and broker of River Cities Real Estate, is the treasurer.

Pamela Trees, a real estate agent at Assist 2 Sell, was named realtor of the year by the organization for 2019.

