Lewis-Clark State College’s Small Business Development Center will offer nine workshops in October.
Pre-registration is required and is available by calling (208) 792-2465 or at www.lcsc.edu/sbdc.
- Cash flow and feasibility — 9-11:30 a.m., Friday, $20, Small Business Development Center office, 406 Main St., Lewiston.
- QuickBooks basics, Parts 1 & 2 — 9 a.m. to noon, Oct. 8 and Oct. 15, $90, Lewiston office.
- Working with your attorney on controlling risk — 9:30-11:30 a.m., Oct. 11, $20, Lewiston office.
- Website content and search engine optimization — 9-11:30 a.m., Oct. 18, $20, Lewiston office.
- QuickBooks Payroll, Parts 1 & 2 — 9:30 a.m.-noon, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29, $70, Lewiston office.
- Thirty steps to increase website action — 9-11:30 a.m., Oct. 25, $20, Lewiston office.
- Feasibility and cash flow — 9-11:30 a.m., Oct. 28, $30, Grangeville Adult Learning Center, 158 E. Main St., Suite 4, Grangeville.