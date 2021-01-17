Attending an optional high school sports practice opened the door to a career that Martha Smith believes could be a steppingstone on her way to becoming the governor of Idaho.
Smith, 18, was licensed as one of Idaho’s youngest Realtors at the end of October, after overcoming a number of hurdles, including getting a waiver from the Idaho Real Estate Commission to have the credential before completing high school.
A senior at Clearwater Valley High School in Kooskia, Smith plans to sell real estate this year and continue when she attends the University of Idaho, unless she is accepted by Harvard University or the University of Pennsylvania, where she has landed interviews.
After that, the daughter of Mike Smith Jr. and Lara Smith wants to finish law school, become a corporate or real estate attorney and then enter politics in Idaho.
“I care about Idaho enough to be really genuine about it,” said Smith, who lives in the unincorporated town of Lowell, where her grandparents used to own Three Rivers Resort.
“Obviously this state makes it really easy to sell real estate,” she said. “It’s not hard to convince people it’s a great state to be in and a great state to raise your kids in.”
She traces the series of events that led to her becoming a Realtor to a basketball practice over Christmas break in her first year of high school. She was one of two players who showed up.
Her coach, Rob McHone, a broker at Idaho County Properties in Kooskia, took notice.
“I distinctly remember (McHone) looking at me and saying, ‘If I was ever going to hire anybody, it would be you guys,’ ” Smith said. “After the season ended, he asked me if I wanted a job.”
She accepted and has worked at Idaho County Properties ever since, doing tasks such as answering the telephone or making posts on social media.
McHone, Smith said, mentored her and they often talked about her getting her real estate license, which Smith decided to do as soon as she was eligible just after she turned 18.
Smith, McHone said, stands out among her peers for a number of reasons, including her comfort in talking with adults.
“She has a magnetic personality that kind of draws people in,” he said. “She is very outgoing.”
She used those skills last summer when she traveled to Coeur d’Alene to take real estate classes for two weeks in July, staying in the guest house of family friends of McHone. She returned to Coeur d’Alene in early August to take state and national exams, which she passed.
It was the first time she had been away from home for a prolonged period of time for a professional reason, Smith said.
“It was fun,” she said. “(The class content) was pretty dry for the most part. I drove the wrong way down the freeway. … There were different parts that were hard besides the real estate stuff.”
Now that she’s licensed, the way she approaches her job differs little from that of other agents, except she has to juggle work with high school classes. Buyers and sellers don’t seem to be concerned about her age, Smith said.
“I was a little apprehensive about it when I first got licensed,” she said. “If somebody asks (about my age), I tell them, but I don’t outright say it. It’s pretty obvious when I say I have to go to basketball practice.”
Family members, her colleagues at Idaho Country Properties and staff and teachers at Clearwater Valley High School have helped her make everything go smoothly, Smith said.
McHone credits Smith for how she is managing her new responsibilities.
Last week she played in a basketball game one night and then wrote an offer for a property. The next day she showed a house in Orofino at 9:30 a.m., then presented an offer before taking class finals less than 24 hours later.
“It’s a lot to load on a kid,” McHone said. “Most kids can’t handle finals alone.”
Still, Smith is quick to point to the support her family and others have offered. She got her first listing with help from her mom and one of her sisters, Maddie.
While Maddie was caring for the next-door neighbors’ chickens, her mom mentioned Martha was getting her real estate license, Smith said, and the neighbors decided to list with her.
That property closed a few weeks ago. Smith’s beginning to represent more sellers, including a man who is helping his family sell 200 acres just outside Kooskia that’s listed at $925,000, she said.
“It’s really an amazing property,” Smith said. “We estimate there is 40 to 50 acres of pasture ground for horses or cattle. It goes down to Clear Creek. There’s also a small house on the property.”
She met the seller at a meeting about ways to help expand high-speed internet in rural areas after COVID-19 hit. Smith and her mom attended the small gathering and talked about how her family had spent $500 in a single month on internet when she and her siblings were attending school online.
The man hired her to sell the land largely because of the impression she made on him at that event, she said.
Smith’s skill in recognizing opportunities, like the highspeed internet meeting, and maximizing them to benefit her career and education seems to reflect how she handles other parts of her life.
So far, she’s refrained from making large purchases with her earnings. She’s saving for college and she noted that, since she is still living with her parents and sisters, she doesn’t have many expenses.
“There’s nothing to spend money on right now other than coffee a couple times a week, so I really haven’t spent any (of my profits),” Smith said. “I have opened up a Roth IRA, and I plan on buying an investment here property soon.”
