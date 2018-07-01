The Jimmy John's restaurant chain is not responsible for making employees of franchisees work overtime without pay, according to a federal court ruling published this week.
The decision by a Chicago federal judge found that Jimmy John's is not liable as a "joint employer" in a class-action lawsuit brought by former assistant store managers against their franchisee employers for alleged labor law violations.
The lawsuit alleged the employees were improperly classified as salaried managers and unfairly exempted from overtime pay requirements under the Fair Labor Standards Act.
Founded in 1983 by Jimmy John Liautaud, the Champaign, Ill.-based chain has 700 franchise owners and nearly 2,200 franchised stores nationwide, according to the lawsuit.
While Jimmy John's imposes strict guidelines on how franchisees run their restaurants - like the "appropriate way to spread mayonnaise" on a sandwich to how to organize items in the refrigerator - it does not have the power to hire or fire employees or determine whether they should be paid salaries or hourly wages, U.S. District Judge Charles Kocoras wrote in his ruling.
"Certainly, training employees to perform tasks the 'Jimmy John's way' constitutes some control over the way the store is managed," Kocoras wrote in his ruling. "But that alone does not rise to the level of joint employment."