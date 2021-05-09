The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation has approved more than $200,000 in small grants for organizations to help them deal with health issues, including some caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grants are for groups in a three-state, nine-county area including Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties in Idaho; Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties in Washington; and Wallowa County in Oregon.
The foundation was established in 2017 by Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden when St. Joseph Regional Medical Center became a private business in a sale by Ascension Health to RCCH Healthcare Partners. Idaho Trust Bank is the trustee of the foundation.
A board of community advisers reviews grant applications and recommends grants for approval by the trustee.
Grant recipients, their locations, amounts of the awards and the use of the money they are receiving are as follows:
• Valley Community Center, Clarkston, $6,000, operating expenses from a COVID-19 shutdown.
• LC Crew, Lewiston, $10,000, shoes, socks and snow boots for low-income children in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
• Council on Aging & Human Services, Colfax, $10,000, senior nutrition in Whitman County.
• Willow Center, Lewiston, $10,000, peer support group and grief resources.
• Homes of Hope, Clarkston, $10,000, foster family training.
• JK Senior Meal Site, Kendrick, $7,500, kitchen cabinets for food storage.
• Creating Memories for Disabled Children, Enterprise, Ore., $10,000, renovation of vacation cabin.
• Rosalia Volunteer Firefighters Association, Rosalia, $3,000, CPR training.
• AbbaDaddy House Inc., Grangeville, $10,000, setting up a mental health office in Culdesac.
• Joseph Volunteer Fire Department, Joseph, Ore., $10,000, emergency medical services.
• Reliance Ministries Inc., Lewiston, $10,000, sexually transmitted disease testing and treatment.
• NAMI Idaho, Lewiston, $10,000, Region 2 crisis intervention team.
• Sixth Street Senior Center, Clarkston, $10,000, capital expenses for renovations.
• Lewiston City Parks & Recreation, Lewiston, $10,000, Skinner Canyon Trail development at Community Park.
• Juliaetta/Kendrick Good Samaritan Food Bank, Kendrick and Juliaetta, $1,500, emergency food for families.
• Chief Joseph Summer Camp, Joseph, Ore., $10,000, summer camp.
• Juliaetta Community Improvement Association, Juliaetta, $10,000, updates at the Juliaetta Community Center.
• Community on Call, Clarkston, $10,000, food distribution, packaging, storage and preparation in Asotin County.
• Nez Perce County Board of Community Guardians, Lewiston, $5,000, protection of vulnerable adults.
• Life Choices Clinic, Lewiston, $10,000, operations money.
• Clarkston Community Garden, Clarkston, $5,000, expansion of watering system and garden.
• Whitman County Fire District 14, Colton, $9,100, quick response emergency medical supplies.
• LC Valley Kiwanis, Lewiston, $2,000, summer backpack program.
• Opportunities Unlimited, Lewiston, $4,000, automatic doors.
• LaCrosse Community Outreach, LaCrosse, $10,000, food bank repairs and training.
• Garfield County SuperCitizens, Pomeroy, $2,500, emergency preparedness.
The Tribune wants to hear about what's happening at your business. Send your news to ewilliam@lmtribune.com. Please put "Biz Bits" in the subject line.