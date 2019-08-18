Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin

Number of homes on the market as of July 31: 124

Number of homes sold in the past six months (Feb. 1 to July 31): 405

Average price of those homes sold in the past six months: $225,688

Average days on the market in the past six months: 56

Moscow

Number of homes on the market as of July 31: 34

Number of homes sold in the past six months (Feb. 1 to July 31): 166

Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $305,971

Average days on the market in the past six months: 29

Pullman

Number of homes on the market as of July 31: 99

Number of homes sold in Pullman in the past six months (Feb. 1 to July 31): 198

Average price of those homes sold in the past six months: $293,540

Average days on the market in the past six months: 34

