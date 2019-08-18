Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin
Number of homes on the market as of July 31: 124
Number of homes sold in the past six months (Feb. 1 to July 31): 405
Average price of those homes sold in the past six months: $225,688
Average days on the market in the past six months: 56
Moscow
Number of homes on the market as of July 31: 34
Number of homes sold in the past six months (Feb. 1 to July 31): 166
Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $305,971
Average days on the market in the past six months: 29
Pullman
Number of homes on the market as of July 31: 99
Number of homes sold in Pullman in the past six months (Feb. 1 to July 31): 198
Average price of those homes sold in the past six months: $293,540
Average days on the market in the past six months: 34