Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin

Number of homes on the market as of Nov. 30: 118

Number of homes sold in the last six months (June 1 to Nov. 30): 456

Average price of those homes sold in the last six months: $232,002

Average days on the market in the last six months: 37

Moscow

Number of homes on the market as of Nov. 30: 20

Number of homes sold in the last six months (June 1 to Nov. 30): 184

Average price of those homes sold in the last six months: $325,310

Average days on the market in the last six months: 32

Pullman

Number of homes on the market as of Nov. 30: 58

Number of homes sold in the last six months (June 1 to Nov. 30): 194

Average price of those homes sold in the last six months: $294,000

Average days on the market in the last six months: 43

