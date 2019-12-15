Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin
Number of homes on the market as of Nov. 30: 118
Number of homes sold in the last six months (June 1 to Nov. 30): 456
Average price of those homes sold in the last six months: $232,002
Average days on the market in the last six months: 37
Moscow
Number of homes on the market as of Nov. 30: 20
Number of homes sold in the last six months (June 1 to Nov. 30): 184
Average price of those homes sold in the last six months: $325,310
Average days on the market in the last six months: 32
Pullman
Number of homes on the market as of Nov. 30: 58
Number of homes sold in the last six months (June 1 to Nov. 30): 194
Average price of those homes sold in the last six months: $294,000
Average days on the market in the last six months: 43