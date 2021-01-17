Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin

Number of homes on the market as of Dec. 31: 39

Number of homes sold in the past six months ( July 1 to Dec. 31): 520

Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $262,161

Average days on the market in the past six months: 31

Moscow

Number of homes on the market as of Dec. 31: 28

Number of homes sold in the past six months (July 1 to Dec. 31): 168

Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $389,421

Average days on the market in the past six months: 24

Pullman

Number of homes on the market as of Dec. 31: 29

Number of homes sold in the past six months (July 1 to Dec. 31): 96

Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $323,113

Average days on the market in the past six month: 30

Tags

Recommended for you