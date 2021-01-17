Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin
Number of homes on the market as of Dec. 31: 39
Number of homes sold in the past six months ( July 1 to Dec. 31): 520
Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $262,161
Average days on the market in the past six months: 31
Moscow
Number of homes on the market as of Dec. 31: 28
Number of homes sold in the past six months (July 1 to Dec. 31): 168
Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $389,421
Average days on the market in the past six months: 24
Pullman
Number of homes on the market as of Dec. 31: 29
Number of homes sold in the past six months (July 1 to Dec. 31): 96
Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $323,113
Average days on the market in the past six month: 30