Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin
Number of homes on the market as of July 31: 84
Number of homes sold in the past six months (Feb. 1 to July 31): 399
Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $308,622
Average days on the market in the past six months: 15
Moscow
Number of homes on the market as of July 31: 15
Number of homes sold in the past six months (Feb. 1 to July 31): 134
Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $407,500
Average days on the market in the past six months: 15
Pullman
Number of homes on the market as of July 31: 17
Number of homes sold in the past six months (Feb. 1 to July 31): 181
Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $373,535
Average days on the market in the past six months: 21