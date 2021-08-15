Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin

Number of homes on the market as of July 31: 84

Number of homes sold in the past six months (Feb. 1 to July 31): 399

Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $308,622

Average days on the market in the past six months: 15

Moscow

Number of homes on the market as of July 31: 15

Number of homes sold in the past six months (Feb. 1 to July 31): 134

Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $407,500

Average days on the market in the past six months: 15

Pullman

Number of homes on the market as of July 31: 17

Number of homes sold in the past six months (Feb. 1 to July 31): 181

Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $373,535

Average days on the market in the past six months: 21

