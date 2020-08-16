Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin

Number of homes on the market as of July 31: 74

Number of homes sold in the past six months (Feb. 1 to July 31): 402

Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $247,959

Average days on the market in the past six months: 40

Moscow

Number of homes on the market as of July 31: 15

Number of homes sold in the past six months (Feb. 1 to July 31): 137

Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $329,114

Average days on the market in the past six months: 31

Pullman

Number of homes on the market as of July 31: 77

Number of homes sold in the past six months (Feb. 1 to July 31): 173

Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $320,005

Average days on the market in the past six month: 44

