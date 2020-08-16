Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin
Number of homes on the market as of July 31: 74
Number of homes sold in the past six months (Feb. 1 to July 31): 402
Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $247,959
Average days on the market in the past six months: 40
Moscow
Number of homes on the market as of July 31: 15
Number of homes sold in the past six months (Feb. 1 to July 31): 137
Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $329,114
Average days on the market in the past six months: 31
Pullman
Number of homes on the market as of July 31: 77
Number of homes sold in the past six months (Feb. 1 to July 31): 173
Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $320,005
Average days on the market in the past six month: 44