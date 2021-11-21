Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin
Number of homes on the market as of Oct. 31: 87
Number of homes sold in the past six months (May 1 to Oct. 31): 438
Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $315,936
Average days on the market in the past six months: 17
Moscow
Number of homes on the market as of Sept. 30: 2
Number of homes sold in the past six months (May 1 to Oct. 31): 152
Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $438,421
Average days on the market in the past six months: 13
Pullman
Number of homes on the market as of Oct. 31: Not available.
Number of homes sold in the past six months (May 1 to Oct. 31): 217
Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $376,916
Average days on the market in the past six months: 22