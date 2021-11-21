Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin

Number of homes on the market as of Oct. 31: 87

Number of homes sold in the past six months (May 1 to Oct. 31): 438

Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $315,936

Average days on the market in the past six months: 17

Moscow

Number of homes on the market as of Sept. 30: 2

Number of homes sold in the past six months (May 1 to Oct. 31): 152

Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $438,421

Average days on the market in the past six months: 13

Pullman

Number of homes on the market as of Oct. 31: Not available.

Number of homes sold in the past six months (May 1 to Oct. 31): 217

Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $376,916

Average days on the market in the past six months: 22

