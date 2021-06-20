Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin
Number of homes on the market as of May 31: 47
Number of homes sold in the past six months (Dec. 1 to May 31): 379
Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $287,044
Average days on the market in the past six months: 21
Moscow
Number of homes on the market as of May 31: 17
Number of homes sold in the past six months (Dec. 1 to May 31): 103
Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $354,220
Average days on the market in the past six months: 21
Pullman
Number of homes on the market as of May 31: 21
Number of homes sold in the past six months (Dec. 1 to May 31): 115
Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $342,264
Average days on the market in the past six months: 29