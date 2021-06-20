Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin

Number of homes on the market as of May 31: 47

Number of homes sold in the past six months (Dec. 1 to May 31): 379

Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $287,044

Average days on the market in the past six months: 21

Moscow

Number of homes on the market as of May 31: 17

Number of homes sold in the past six months (Dec. 1 to May 31): 103

Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $354,220

Average days on the market in the past six months: 21

Pullman

Number of homes on the market as of May 31: 21

Number of homes sold in the past six months (Dec. 1 to May 31): 115

Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $342,264

Average days on the market in the past six months: 29

