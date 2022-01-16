Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin
Number of homes on the market as of Dec. 31: 55
Number of homes sold in the past six months (July 1 to Dec. 31): 464
Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $317,788
Average days on the market in the past six months: 21
Moscow
Number of homes on the market as of Dec. 31: 3
Number of homes sold in the past six months (July 1 to Dec. 31): 129
Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $449,122
Average days on the market in the past six months: 17
Whitman County
Number of homes on the market as of Dec. 31: Not available.
Number of homes sold in the past six months (July 1 to Dec. 31): 260
Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $338,217
Average days on the market in the past six months: 23