Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin

Number of homes on the market as of Dec. 31: 55

Number of homes sold in the past six months (July 1 to Dec. 31): 464

Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $317,788

Average days on the market in the past six months: 21

Moscow

Number of homes on the market as of Dec. 31: 3

Number of homes sold in the past six months (July 1 to Dec. 31): 129

Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $449,122

Average days on the market in the past six months: 17

Whitman County

Number of homes on the market as of Dec. 31: Not available.

Number of homes sold in the past six months (July 1 to Dec. 31): 260

Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $338,217

Average days on the market in the past six months: 23

