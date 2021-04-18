Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin

Number of homes on the market as of March 31: 29

Number of homes sold in the past six months (Oct. 1 to March 31): 410

Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $267,574

Average days on the market in the past six months: 23

Moscow

Number of homes on the market as of March 31: 5

Number of homes sold in the past six months (Oct. 1 to March 31): 122

Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $371,919

Average days on the market in the past six months: 24

Pullman

Number of homes on the market as of March 31: 27

Number of homes sold in the past six months (Oct. 1 to March 31): 80

Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $297,653

Average days on the market in the past six months: 29

Tags