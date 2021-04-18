Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin
Number of homes on the market as of March 31: 29
Number of homes sold in the past six months (Oct. 1 to March 31): 410
Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $267,574
Average days on the market in the past six months: 23
Moscow
Number of homes on the market as of March 31: 5
Number of homes sold in the past six months (Oct. 1 to March 31): 122
Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $371,919
Average days on the market in the past six months: 24
Pullman
Number of homes on the market as of March 31: 27
Number of homes sold in the past six months (Oct. 1 to March 31): 80
Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $297,653
Average days on the market in the past six months: 29