Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin

Number of homes on the market as of May 31: 97

Number of homes sold in the last six months (Dec. 1 and May 31): 350

Average sales price of those homes sold in the last six months: $240,991

Average days on market in the last six months: 44

Moscow

Number of homes on the market as of May 31: 20

Number of homes sold in the last six months (Dec. 1 through May 31): 135

Average sales price of those homes sold in the last six months: $278,297

Average days on market in the last six months: 34

Pullman

Number of homes on the market as of May 31: 98

Number of homes sold in the last six months (Dec. 1 to May 31): 122

Average sales price of those homes sold in the last six months: $313,395

Average days on market in the last six months: 44

