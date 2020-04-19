Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin

Number of homes on the market as of March 31: 112

Number of homes sold in the last six months (Oct. 1 and March 31): 382

Average sales price of those homes sold in the last six months: $231,589

Average days on market in the last six months: 49

Moscow

Number of homes on the market as of March 31: 24

Number of homes sold in the last six months (Oct. 1 through March 31): 101

Average sales price of those homes sold in the last six months: $322,999

Average days on market in the last six months: 36

Pullman

Number of homes on the market as of March 31: 105

Number of homes sold in the last six months (Oct. 1 to March 31): 119

Average sales price of those homes sold in the last six months: $310,475

Average days on market in the last six months: 53

