Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin
Number of homes on the market as of March 31: 112
Number of homes sold in the last six months (Oct. 1 and March 31): 382
Average sales price of those homes sold in the last six months: $231,589
Average days on market in the last six months: 49
Moscow
Number of homes on the market as of March 31: 24
Number of homes sold in the last six months (Oct. 1 through March 31): 101
Average sales price of those homes sold in the last six months: $322,999
Average days on market in the last six months: 36
Pullman
Number of homes on the market as of March 31: 105
Number of homes sold in the last six months (Oct. 1 to March 31): 119
Average sales price of those homes sold in the last six months: $310,475
Average days on market in the last six months: 53