Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin

Number of homes on the market as of Oct. 31: 68

Number of homes sold in the past six months ( May 1 to Oct. 31): 493

Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $260,069

Average days on the market in the past six months: 33

Moscow

Number of homes on the market as of Oct. 31: 12

Number of homes sold in the past six months (May 1 to Oct. 31): 175

Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $372,205

Average days on the market in the past six months: 26

Pullman

Number of homes on the market as of Oct. 31: 68

Number of homes sold in the past six months (May 1 to Oct. 31): 179

Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $317,725

Average days on the market in the past six months: 37

