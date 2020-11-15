Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin
Number of homes on the market as of Oct. 31: 68
Number of homes sold in the past six months ( May 1 to Oct. 31): 493
Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $260,069
Average days on the market in the past six months: 33
Moscow
Number of homes on the market as of Oct. 31: 12
Number of homes sold in the past six months (May 1 to Oct. 31): 175
Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $372,205
Average days on the market in the past six months: 26
Pullman
Number of homes on the market as of Oct. 31: 68
Number of homes sold in the past six months (May 1 to Oct. 31): 179
Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $317,725
Average days on the market in the past six months: 37