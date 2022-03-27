Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin

Number of homes on the market as of Feb. 28: 43

Number of homes sold in the past six months (Sept. 1 to Feb. 28): 437

Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $323,732

Average days on the market in the past six months: 23

Moscow

Number of homes on the market as of Feb. 28: 20

Number of homes sold in the past six months (Sept. 1 to Feb. 28): 147

Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $349,254

Average days on the market in the past six months: 38

Whitman County

Number of homes on the market as of Feb. 28: N/A

Number of homes sold in the past six months (Sept. 1 to Feb. 28): 188

Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $320,967

Average days on the market in the past six months: 27

