Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin
Number of homes on the market as of Feb. 28: 43
Number of homes sold in the past six months (Sept. 1 to Feb. 28): 437
Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $323,732
Average days on the market in the past six months: 23
Moscow
Number of homes on the market as of Feb. 28: 20
Number of homes sold in the past six months (Sept. 1 to Feb. 28): 147
Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $349,254
Average days on the market in the past six months: 38
Whitman County
Number of homes on the market as of Feb. 28: N/A
Number of homes sold in the past six months (Sept. 1 to Feb. 28): 188
Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $320,967
Average days on the market in the past six months: 27