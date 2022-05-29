Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin
Number of homes on the market as of April 30: 59
Number of homes sold in the past six months (Nov. 1 to April 30): 416
Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $343,994
Average days on the market in the past six months: 27
Moscow
Number of homes on the market as of April 30: 56
Number of homes sold in the past six months (Nov. 1 to April 30): 178
Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $389,028
Average days on the market in the past six months: 55
Whitman County
Number of homes on the market as of April 30: N/A
Number of homes sold in the past six months (Nov. 1 to April 30): 198
Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $337,350
Average days on the market in the past six months: 26