Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin

Number of homes on the market as of April 30: 59

Number of homes sold in the past six months (Nov. 1 to April 30): 416

Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $343,994

Average days on the market in the past six months: 27

Moscow

Number of homes on the market as of April 30: 56

Number of homes sold in the past six months (Nov. 1 to April 30): 178

Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $389,028

Average days on the market in the past six months: 55

Whitman County

Number of homes on the market as of April 30: N/A

Number of homes sold in the past six months (Nov. 1 to April 30): 198

Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $337,350

Average days on the market in the past six months: 26

