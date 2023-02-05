Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 48F. ESE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: February 5, 2023 @ 1:41 am
Northwest housing shortage
The Lewis-Clark State basketball teams split a doubleheader Saturday against Cascade Conference foe Corban at the P1FCU Activity Center.
To hear Idaho businesses tell it, they can’t find enough skilled workers for all the jobs out there.
Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin
Number of homes on the market as of Dec. 31: 131
Number of homes sold in the past six months (July 1 to Dec. 31): 385
Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $350,530
Average days on the market in the past six months: 28
Moscow
Number of homes on the market as of Dec. 31: 3
Number of homes sold in the past six months (July 1 to Dec. 31): 113
Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $503,388
Average days on the market in the past six months: 21
Whitman County*
Number of homes on the market as of Dec. 31: N/A
Number of homes sold in the past six months (July 1 to Dec. 31): 235
Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $363,450
Average days on the market in the past six months: 29
* Statistics comprise data from listings primarily in Whitman County, with occasional listings in Asotin, Latah and Garfield counties.
