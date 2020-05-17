Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin
Number of homes on the market as of April 30: 112
Number of homes sold in the last six months (Nov. 1 and April 30): 370
Average sales price of those homes sold in the last six months: $241,724
Average days on market in the last six months: 49
Moscow
Number of homes on the market as of April 30: 18
Number of homes sold in the last six months (Nov. 1 through April 30): 101
Average sales price of those homes sold in the last six months: $318,272
Average days on market in the last six months: 36
Pullman
Number of homes on the market as of April 30: 106
Number of homes sold in the last six months (Nov. 1 to April 30): 119
Average sales price of those homes sold in the last six months: $321,690
Average days on market in the last six months: 49