Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin

Number of homes on the market as of April 30: 112

Number of homes sold in the last six months (Nov. 1 and April 30): 370

Average sales price of those homes sold in the last six months: $241,724

Average days on market in the last six months: 49

Moscow

Number of homes on the market as of April 30: 18

Number of homes sold in the last six months (Nov. 1 through April 30): 101

Average sales price of those homes sold in the last six months: $318,272

Average days on market in the last six months: 36

Pullman

Number of homes on the market as of April 30: 106

Number of homes sold in the last six months (Nov. 1 to April 30): 119

Average sales price of those homes sold in the last six months: $321,690

Average days on market in the last six months: 49

