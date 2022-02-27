Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin
Number of homes on the market as of Jan. 31: 42
Number of homes sold in the past six months (Aug. 1 to Jan. 31): 424
Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $323,565
Average days on the market in the past six months: 22
Moscow
Number of homes on the market as of Jan. 31: 20
Number of homes sold in the past six months (Aug 1 to Jan. 31): 177
Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $342,901
Average days on the market in the past six months: 33
Whitman County
Number of homes on the market as of Jan. 31: N/A
Number of homes sold in the past six months (Aug. 1 to Jan. 31): 255
Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $273,333
Average days on the market in the past six months: 25