Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin

Number of homes on the market as of Jan. 31: 42

Number of homes sold in the past six months (Aug. 1 to Jan. 31): 424

Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $323,565

Average days on the market in the past six months: 22

Moscow

Number of homes on the market as of Jan. 31: 20

Number of homes sold in the past six months (Aug 1 to Jan. 31): 177

Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $342,901

Average days on the market in the past six months: 33

Whitman County

Number of homes on the market as of Jan. 31: N/A

Number of homes sold in the past six months (Aug. 1 to Jan. 31): 255

Average sales price of those homes sold in the past six months: $273,333

Average days on the market in the past six months: 25

