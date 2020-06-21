Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin
Number of homes on the market as of May 31: 97
Number of homes sold in the last six months (Dec. 1 and May 31): 350
Average sales price of those homes sold in the last six months: $240,991
Average days on market in the last six months: 44
Moscow
Number of homes on the market as of May 31: 20
Number of homes sold in the last six months (Dec. 1 through May 31): 135
Average sales price of those homes sold in the last six months: $278,297
Average days on market in the last six months: 34
Pullman
Number of homes on the market as of May 31: 98
Number of homes sold in the last six months (Dec. 1 to May 31): 122
Average sales price of those homes sold in the last six months: $313,395
Average days on market in the last six months: 44