Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin

Number of homes on the market as of Jan. 31: 103

Number of homes sold in the last six months (Aug. 1 and Jan. 31): 415

Average sales price of those homes sold in the last six months: $236,258

Average days on market in the last six months: 43

Moscow

Number of homes on the market as of Jan. 31: 13

Number of homes sold in the last six months (Aug. 1 and Jan. 31): 141

Average sales price of those homes sold in the last six months: $336,019

Average days on market in the last six months: 40

Pullman

Number of homes on the market as of Jan. 31: 69

Number of homes sold in the last six months (Aug. 1 to Jan. 31): 134

Average sales price of those homes sold in the last six months: $289,495

Average days on market in the last six months: 50

Tags

Recommended for you