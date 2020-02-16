Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin
Number of homes on the market as of Jan. 31: 103
Number of homes sold in the last six months (Aug. 1 and Jan. 31): 415
Average sales price of those homes sold in the last six months: $236,258
Average days on market in the last six months: 43
Moscow
Number of homes on the market as of Jan. 31: 13
Number of homes sold in the last six months (Aug. 1 and Jan. 31): 141
Average sales price of those homes sold in the last six months: $336,019
Average days on market in the last six months: 40
Pullman
Number of homes on the market as of Jan. 31: 69
Number of homes sold in the last six months (Aug. 1 to Jan. 31): 134
Average sales price of those homes sold in the last six months: $289,495
Average days on market in the last six months: 50