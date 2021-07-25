A restaurant with a pizza buffet is set to debut sometime this week in the Lewiston building where Red Bento was before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hopper’s Pizza Buffet will offer a varying selection of items, including eight to 10 kinds of pizza, breadsticks, cheese bread and salad. along with other dishes such as soup, pastas and desserts, said Charlie Hopper, who owns the business with his wife, Sarah Hopper.
They will accept requests from customers about what to put on the buffet, he said.
“If we have room, we’ll make it up and put it out there,” Hopper said.
They also will sell cooked take-out pizzas and take-and-bake pizzas.
The Hoppers will be assisted by their children, Kyle Rivera, 13, and Emma Rivera, 14.
Hopper is opening in Lewiston after a 4½ year hiatus from the pizza business. He and his previous wife operated take-and-bake pizzerias in Lewiston, Grangeville, Kamiah and Orofino until he was widowed in 2016.
He closed the Lewiston location and sold the others, but recently began developing plans to enter the business again, especially with the availability of such a prime spot, he said.
“I got a lot of messages over the past few years about opening another one,” Hopper said.
Tapped’s Lewiston location begins taking shape on Main
A gastropub founded in Moscow that features a rotating selection of beers and wines is expecting to start serving customers in Lewiston early next year.
A building permit was issued earlier this year for renovating the building at 524 Main St. in downtown Lewiston for Tapped – Taphouse & Kitchen, said City of Lewiston Building Official John Smith.
The work is going well, but proceeding a little slower than anticipated because of supply chain issues that have affected the availability of materials and equipment, said Tyler Antkowiak, an owner of Tapped, which is open every day other than Sunday in Moscow.
The $2.3 million project includes a remodel of 5,000 square feet on the main floor into a restaurant and bar. Glass accordion doors will open onto the sidewalk, with some outside seating, Antkowiak said.
Residences on the second story of the building also will be renovated in the project, Smith said. As many as 12 apartments that had a shared restroom are being remodeled into eight one-bedroom studio apartments that have their own bathrooms.
Like-new clothing is the specialty of retailer relocating to downtown Lewiston
Born Again Consignment is planning to move from the Lewiston Orchards to downtown Lewiston as early as September.
The store, at 538 Thain Road, will relocate to 628 Main St., said Krystle Monda, the owner.
She has wanted to be in downtown since she acquired the business two years ago, Monda said, partly because of its historical buildings and the enjoyment she finds in exploring downtowns in other communities when she travels.
Downtown’s foot traffic and its events will help her grow her business, she said.
Born Again Consignment carries children’s clothing in sizes from preemie to 20, maternity clothing and clothing for men and women in sizes extra small through 5XL, along with baby gear such as toys and high chairs.
The majority of those items are previously owned and are on consignment, but have been curated by Monda.
“I pick every single piece that’s in the store,” she said. “I inspect it for it to be in like-new condition with no holes, stains or excessive pilling.”
Consignors receive 40 percent of what their items sell for, and what isn’t purchased is eventually donated to charity.
Born Again Consignment also carries new items made by local artisans like soap, greeting cards and jewelry.
The store is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, but will add more hours after it moves to downtown, Monda said.
Lewiston airport monitoring geese at golf course
Geese at Bryden Canyon Golf Course have created a concern for the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.
The birds frequent a pond that’s near an approach to the airport’s secondary runway. Commercial passenger aircraft land and depart from the airport’s primary runway, but the secondary runway is used by many pilots, including those flying planes carrying cargo for FedEx and UPS.
“The last thing we want to do is have a bird strike,” said airport authority board Chairman Gary Peters.
Airport officials are looking at options, such as putting netting over the pond to prevent the geese from landing on it, but haven’t decided what strategy will work best, Peters said.
“We’ll have to get some wildlife experts in and figure out the most cost-effective way to handle that situation,” he said.
Power utility’s foundation grants hundreds of thousands of dollars
The Avista Foundation has given grants to three organizations in the area.
The Boys and Girls Club of the Lewis Clark Valley is receiving $75,000 over a three-year period to help with renovations of buildings at the former Lewiston High School campus.
The University of Idaho Foundation was awarded $10,000 to support a rural education experience in Orofino for a UI student enrolled in the WWAMI medical school program.
A total of $7,500 went to the Chief Joseph Foundation in Lapwai to help complete wiring and lighting at a new indoor horse arena.
The money was part of $276,700 that went to 25 nonprofit groups in Avista’s service territory that includes northern Idaho, north central Idaho, eastern Washington and parts of southern and eastern Oregon.
The Avista Foundation was established in 2002 by Avista Corp. as a separate, nonprofit organization that gives to efforts that help vulnerable and low-income people as well as education, economic development and cultural vitality. It does not receive money from Avista Utilities.
One of Lewiston’s largest employers schedules earnings report for early August
Clearwater Paper will release its 2021 second quarter results Aug. 4.
The company’s President and CEO Arsen Kitch and Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO Mike Murphy will discuss Clearwater Paper’s financial performance at 2 p.m. that day in a webcast at ir.clearwater paper.com.
Clearwater Paper makes private brand tissue that’s sold to grocery, drug and discount stores as well as mass merchants. It also manufactures paperboard for packaging and paper dishware.
Its largest manufacturing complex is in Lewiston where it employs about 1,300 people.
The company had a net income of $12 million in the first quarter of this year that ran from Jan. 1 until the end of March.
Williams covers business for the Tribune. She can be reached at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.