Holy guacamole

A worker selects avocados at a packing plant in February in Uruapan, Michoacan state, Mexico. U.S. consumers will get the chance to try avocados from Jalisco state, after 25 years in which neighboring Michoacan has been the only Mexican state authorized to send the green fruit to the U.S. market.

 AP Armando Solis

MEXICO CITY — U.S. consumers will finally get the chance to try avocados from Jalisco after 25 years in which neighboring Michoacan has been the only Mexican state authorized to send the green fruit to the U.S. market.

That just may help with prices, which have soared this year to more than $2 per fruit amid a dip in production in Michoacan.

Tags

Recommended for you