Four seamstresses at Clarkston’s Thunder Jet welded aluminum boat factory are on the front lines of their company’s fight to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The crew, which normally sews boat awnings and seat covers, has stitched together hundreds of masks in recent weeks.
They will be worn by their co-workers when the plant reopens Tuesday. The work happened while most of the plant was idle because it wasn’t included in Gov. Jay Inslee’s list of essential businesses.
“Our highest priority is making sure the community is safe,” said General Manager David Huguelet.
Huguelet’s definition of the community is broad. It starts at Thunder Jet and extends to other locations of its parent company, Brunswick, vessel-building competitors and regional hospitals.
It took 10 days to design a sturdy, washable mask that could be crafted with the plant’s equipment, easily replicated by the seamstresses and made from materials Thunder Jet could access that met all of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirements.
Having an in-house source means staff members will always have them, even if shortages surface again.
“None of our employees have had (coronavirus), and we want to keep it that way,” Huguelet said.
Once the design was done, they programmed an automated cutting table to cut the fabric for the masks and began pumping out the safety gear, something that had a side benefit of providing work to at least some employees.
“Everyone wanted to help,” Huguelet said.
In Clarkston, every one of the 65 employees will be given five masks. They’ll have one for every day of the work week, which consists of four 10-hour shifts Monday through Thursday, plus a spare.
The masks are being sent all over the nation to Brunswick factories that make boats for brands such as Sea Ray and Bayliner. Closer to home, Thunder Jet is giving mask kits to its competitors.
“That’s not something we need to compete on, people’s safety,” Huguelet said.
Thunder Jet wanted to help even more, so it offered the masks to area hospitals, but the offer was declined because the facilities had enough.
What Huguelet and his managers did instead was answer a request from Pullman Regional Hospital for face shields, following instructions from a YouTube video the facility posted on its website.
The shields prevent health care workers from being exposed to the breath and bodily fluids of patients.
Fabricating the shields for a company with Thunder Jet’s expertise turned out to be pretty simple. The face shields essentially consist of clear laminate plastic sheets that have been secured around frames.
Huguelet and his colleagues perfected the design and found they could make 10 per hour, volunteering their time. They made 60, with 50 going to Pullman and another 10 being given to St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood.
“It’s the right thing to do,” Huguelet said. “It’s the neighborly thing to do.”
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.