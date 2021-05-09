A dozen applicants are vying for a vacant seat on the five-member Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority Board.
The board plans to interview four of the candidates and select a finalist for the position Tuesday, which is open after the resignation of Chris Hayes, who left the board because he is starting a flight school at the airport.
The four being interviewed are Daniel Aherin, Mark Ridinger, Joseph Gish and Jack DeWenter. The others who sought the position were Beth Beddingfield, Carleton Waldrop, Darlene Lambert, Kane Tippett, Brytten Blewett, Heather Rogers, Kevin Nill and Mary Jane Oatman.
The airport is owned by the city of Lewiston and Nez Perce County. The Lewiston City Council and the Nez Perce County Commission each select two members of the board. Hayes occupied the seat chosen by the board.