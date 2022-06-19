Lolo Sporting Goods is easy to miss driving through Lewiston.
Yet tucked in a small, modest space at 1026 Main St., the retailer has won the loyalty of countless firearms enthusiasts since it opened in 1956.
Its inventory, customer service and the priority it places on keeping a knowledgeable gunsmith in house make it a destination for the steady stream of people who stop by each day, said Manager Mark Lorenz.
Some are there to window shop, something Lorenz encourages. Its large selection of rifles, shotguns, revolvers and pistols is constantly changing and often features items with historic significance.
Lorenz understands sales frequently happen over the course of a week or two, especially if what caught a customer’s eye costs thousands of dollars.
Many are leaving their guns for cleaning or repairs with the store’s gunsmith, along with buying ammunition or supplies to make their own cartridges.
Some are grappling with the death of a relative and want a collection of guns amassed over a lifetime to reach the hands of people who appreciate them.
They bring them to Lolo Sporting Goods. They’ve heard through the grapevine about the store’s reputation of consigning and buying in a transparent process, Lorenz said.
Lorenz welcomes them all, frequently greeting them by their first names in a store where the atmosphere is shaped by his friendly, businesslike manner.
“Long term, you know, you treat somebody fair, they’re going to come back and do business with you,” he said.
A chandelier hangs from the ceiling at the store owned by David Howell, a founder of the manufacturer of ammunition, ammunition components and ammunition equipment that is now Kash CA.
Hardwood floors creak underneath the steps of customers when they enter. Elk and deer mounts hang on a wall above wooden shelves near the cash register.
Lorenz has helped the store navigate through the extreme ups and downs in demand and supply for guns and ammunition in the last decade that have been fueled by who is in the White House and the pandemic.
Ammunition, guns and reloading supplies are in stock, but several glass cases that normally would contain cartridges are empty.
The inventory of firearms is roughly half what it was before COVID-19 hit and a higher percentage is consignment, he said.
“With the lack of availability of firearms, people are still wanting to sell them,” Lorenz said. “We do a lot of things that are collectible.”
Lorenz has an encyclopedic knowledge about each one. On a recent weekday, he readily answered questions customers posed about models as well as details specific to the weapons, such as how frequently they had been used.
One man paid cash for a $3,300 Colt 1911 semi-automatic pistol. The numbers 1911 refer to the year it was introduced. Lorenz told the customer the one in the store was probably manufactured in 1914 and that one of its magazines wasn’t original.
The weapon was a main side arm of the military for much of the 20th century. Its introduction represented a major innovation over six-round revolvers that required cartridges to be loaded individually, giving a soldier’s foe a predictable window to strike.
That expertise is underpinned by Lorenz’s people skills and his understanding of the mountain of regulations surrounding gun sales.
As Lorenz completed the sale of the pistol, he checked the store’s website for bids and cleared the man through an online database, making small talk.
Supply chain problems aren’t the only issue Lolo Sporting Goods has faced in recent years. In December the store lost its gunsmith, Jim Hoffman, who died at the age of 90 after being affiliated with Lolo Sporting Goods almost since it opened.
Mostly he worked from home, and Lorenz said he looked forward to the days Hoffman was in the store.
“If you needed a gun worked on in the valley, he was pretty much the guy to go to,” Lorenz said.
As Lorenz grieved Hoffman’s death, he searched for a new gunsmith, unsure where another would surface.
The solution arrived when a customer mentioned his son, Gray Stanton, 24, was graduating from one of the handful of gunsmithing training programs remaining in the country.
Stanton keeps hours at the store three days a week and works full time at Seekins Precision in Lewiston.
“He’s building up his clientele, and so far everybody’s been happy with the work he’s done,” Lorenz said.
Recognizing the importance of winning the respect of customers and figuring out how to meet their needs, even in tough environments, will help the store thrive in the future, Lorenz said.
“People know we will always treat them honestly,” he said.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.
about lolo sporting goods
Lolo Sporting Goods opened in 1956. It is at 1026 Main St. in Lewiston. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.