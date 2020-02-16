Brad Batterton can barely remember a time when Early Bird Supply wasn’t part of his daily routine.
Not long after he started attending Highland Elementary School in Clarkston, his father, Jerry Batterton, opened Early Bird Supply with a partner. The younger Batterton would spend one hour at the business after school every day earning $1 in exchange for doing tasks such as sweeping the floor.
Almost half a century later, he’s the majority owner of Early Bird Supply.
“He has pretty much spent his entire life in Early Bird, and he still loves it,” said his wife, Lisa Batterton. “I think that says something right there about what (he’s) built and (what his) dad has built.”
His attentiveness has helped Early Bird thrive. He has shepherded the business through challenges that included a sharp decline in housing starts during the Great Recession. Most recently, he positioned the business to expand with the acquisition of JJ Building Supplies in Moscow and Lewiston.
Business Profile talked to the Battertons about Early Bird Supply’s operations, their purchase of JJ Building Supplies, the retail climate in the region and the involvement of their children in the business.
Business Profile: What kinds of products and services does Early Bird Supply offer?
Brad Batterton: Early Bird is a building materials retailer. We supply materials for all types of construction projects (such as) remodels, new homes and commercial (buildings. We sell) hardware and paint, framing, siding and roofing. We try to have everything you would need to complete a home project. We also have a commercial department that deals mainly with larger projects such as the new LC Smiles (dental practice in the Lewiston Orchards). We offer services such as installing insulation. We have two door shops.
BP: Early Bird Supply manufactures trusses in Clarkston. How does that operation work?
BB: It’s a pretty good portion of our business. We have 18 people working (there) full time. A truss (is also called) a rafter. It makes up the top structure of your house. (They’re weight bearing. They’re) right underneath your roofing. They’re made out of (precision-cut) dimension lumber (that are assembled with metal connector plates).
Every one is custom for anything that would need a roof. It could be for a barn, a shed, a garage or a custom home. There’s a lot of applications and uses.
BP: What can you share about your customers?
BB: Our customer base is about 80 percent contractor and about 20 percent homeowner or do-it-yourselfer. They’re very different. The (contractors are) buying more specific items for the construction project and in larger volumes. A homeowner or a do-it-yourselfer would be more after the repair or the upgrade products.
BP: How is the Moscow-Pullman market different from the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley?
BB: There’s much more growth up here in the Moscow-Pullman area. That’s for sure. It seems like Lewiston-Clarkston is more just steady.
BP: Are you part of a buying cooperative or national business?
BB: We are a part of several buying groups and co-ops. One (is) for hardware, and several others (are) for building materials. These partnerships help us pool resources with other independents and increase our buying power to help us stay competitive in the marketplace.
BP: Early Bird Supply purchased the business, property and inventory of JJ Building Supplies in Lewiston and Moscow late last year. Why did the acquisition make sense for your business?
BB: The timing was just right. The owners of JJ Building Supplies, Don and Sharon Judd, were ready to sell and retire, and we were looking to expand our footprint into Moscow, so it was a great opportunity for us. They were really great to work with.
Lisa Batterton: Their business was very similar to our business as far as services we provided, the customer base. They had very loyal, great customers — some that we shared with them.
BP: Most of JJ Building Supplies’ employees stayed with Early Bird in the transition. Why did you make that a priority?
LB: Taking on their employees was important to us, not only on a personal level. We wanted them to have a secure spot with us, (because of) their experience and their customer base. It just made sense. It was a good fit all around.
BP: What elements of Early Bird Supply were introduced at JJ Building Supplies locations?
BB: We are upgrading the interior of both stores and adding a lot of new products. Their focus was mainly on professional contractor business. We’re keeping all of that. We’re adding in other areas such as electrical and plumbing and hardware that they were not strong in.
BP: What has Early Bird adopted from JJ Building Supplies?
LB: It’s allowed us to look at what another strong business was doing as far as their operating processes. ...We’re kind of taking the best of both worlds and making something really great. ... I took a lot of (policies and procedures) that Sharon (Judd gave) me to create an employee handbook that we then rolled out to all four stores.
BP: What impact, if any, is the loss of retailers such as Shopko and Kmart and the upcoming closure of Macy’s in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley having on your business?
LB: We are somewhat fortunate that most people don’t think of Amazon when they need to purchase lumber or hardware. It’s kind of shifted, and now it seems like there’s more of an emphasis on supporting local businesses. Obviously we appreciate that. But we do the same. We’re big on if we can buy it locally, we buy it locally, even if it’s a little bit more expensive, because it’s important ... keeping the money in our communities whether it’s Lewiston, Clarkston, Moscow or Grangeville.
BB: We will always have a real person to help answer any questions customers may have. We also have ongoing training for our staff to ensure they’re knowledgeable on the latest products so they are able to answer questions or offer suggestions when interacting with our customers.
BP: Early Bird thrived even after Home Depot entered the market in Lewiston. How much of a challenge was that?
BB: It wasn’t as hard as we anticipated. After the new wore off, we really were back to business as usual. Home Depot is great at a lot of things. Obviously they have great buying power and marketing dollars. We differentiate ourselves by providing knowledge and customer service, as well as competitive pricing.
BP: Another challenge Early Bird faced was the recession. Brad, you credit the approach of your parents not taking on debt with helping Early Bird meet that challenge. How did that play out?
BB: We saw our sales decrease by 50 percent in 2009 and another 10 percent in 2010. We downsized our operation where we could and did everything we could to stay profitable. We were fortunate that we had some reserves and everything was paid for. By being smart with inventory and purchasing, we were able to succeed. We bounced back in 2012 and have seen amazing growth since then.
BP: Brad you were in grade school when your dad, who was a housing contractor, started the business with a partner. What memories do you have about Early Bird’s founding?
BB: They saw a need in the valley. They started mostly selling masonry products. It just evolved into the whole building envelope (with) less focus on masonry. It was a small building (where we are today in Clarkston). Our building is about five times larger than what they started out with. We focus on customer service. We want to be the place where people will come to ask questions and to get the right answers. Just by being smart about what we’re doing, I think we increase our customer base a fair amount.
BP: You are cautiously optimistic your children will take over the business at some point in the future. What roles do family members play now Early Bird Supply?
BB: My dad, Jerry Batterton, still is the minority owner. Our son-in-law, Matt Paulsen is a truss designer. His wife, Kyla Paulsen, is in our accounting department. One of our sons, Cole Batterton, is a contractor salesman. Another one of our sons, Lane Batterton, is one of our mechanics who maintains our fleet of forklifts, semi-trucks, cranes and pickup trucks. Our daughter, Riley Maguire, is a junior in high school. She helps part time with human resources. We hope they want to carry on what we’ve got going on here. But we’re not forcing them. They can make up their own mind.
